Everton 'want to sign' Middlesbrough loan star as Liverpool's pre-season plan for winger outlined
The 19-year-old was prised from Celtic by Liverpool in 2022, although had seen little first-team action before his move to Middlesbrough.
He enjoyed a strong start to life at the Riverside, tormenting an array of Championship defenders and sending his stock soaring.
However, injury brought his season to an abrupt end and his absence was undoubtedly felt as Middlesbrough’s play-off push ran out of steam.
Interest in Ben Doak
The Scotland international was a wanted man in the winter transfer window, with Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town among those who were linked.
He instead remained at Middlesbrough, but is now due back at parent club Liverpool for pre-season.
According to Sky Sports, Everton want to add Doak to their ranks as they look to reshape under David Moyes.
While Doak would undoubtedly be an exciting signing for the Toffees, the crossing of a rivalry divide could prove controversial.
The report claims bids for Doak were rejected in January with the plan being for the winger to be assessed at Anfield in pre-season.
Ben Doak’s potential
He may have seen his 2024/25 season derailed by injury, but Doak is undeniably a player bursting at the seams with potential.
Liverpool’s star-studded squad, however, will not be easy for the wideman to break into at such a young age.
Speaking to BBC Sport about Doak in November, Carrick said: "It's clear for everyone to see the talent that he's got and the threat that he has.
"He's a different threat to most. He's quite direct and not so much loads of tricks and skills, but he's got that attribute to be low with his centre of gravity, he's direct and gets in that position an awful lot.
"Credit to the boys for supplying him and using him and trying to bring out the best of him. He certainly fits the system really well and it's up to us to keep pushing him and developing him and trying to make him better."
