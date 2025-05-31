Sheffield United cult hero David McGoldrick has left Notts County after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

A modern-day Blades hero, McGoldrick departed Bramall Lane in 2022 after scoring 30 goals in 136 appearances.

After a goal-laden 2022/23 season at Derby County, the tricky attacker was snapped up by Notts County.

He has been a talismanic figure for the Magpies in League Two but has turned down the offer of a third season at Meadow Lane.

David McGoldrick was a popular figure at Sheffield United. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

David McGoldrick departs Notts County

A statement issued by the club’s board of directors read: “While we’re of course disappointed to be losing a player of David’s quality and character, he leaves having given us many fantastic memories over the last two years.

“Unfortunately we have been unable to reach an agreement on this occasion, but everyone at Meadow Lane thanks David wholeheartedly for his charismatic performances, wonderful goals, leadership and dedication.

“It was special to see him realise his dream of returning to Meadow Lane and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his brilliant career.”

David McGoldrick has turned down a new deal at Notts County. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

David McGoldrick’s future

The 37-year-old, who also counts Sheffield Wednesday among his former clubs, is now free to find a new club as a free agent.

While he may now be a veteran, it is hard to imagine the former Republic of Ireland international being short of admirers.

Fans have speculated he could be tempted by a move to Milton Keynes Dons, led by his former Derby boss Paul Warne.

David McGoldrick’s time at Sheffield United

The frontman had never played in the Premier League before he was given a chance to do so by Sheffield United in 2019.

He made an impressive transition to life in the top flight and has spoken of the Blades being the “perfect club at the perfect time”.

In March, he told The Sun: “I enjoyed playing in the Premier League. I was at the perfect club at the perfect time.

“I wasn’t a maverick, I was a link player, but was given the freedom to express myself. I might have gone 25 games without scoring but the input I was giving to the team and the manager was important.

“The manager Chris Wilder never dropped me while the fans took to me and kept me going during the time I wasn't scoring.

