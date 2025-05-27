Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has been reunited with his former Derby County boss Paul Warne in League Two.

The 33-year-old, who has represented both the blue and red sides of the Steel City as well as Middlesbrough, has ended a three-year association with Derby.

He joined the Rams back in 2022, helping the club seal a return to the Championship, but has now dropped two divisions to link up with MK Dons.

The League Two outfit recruited Warne in April and he has already made a statement of intent with his first summer signing, tying Mendez-Laing down to a three-year deal.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has left Derby County after three years at Pride Park. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on MK Dons move

He said: “I'm buzzing, happy to finally get this deal done. It's a project that I'm really excited about, and I can't wait to get going.

“I've always kept in touch with the gaffer, he's someone I highly respect. When the conversation happened, there was instant interest from my side. He's a great and honest man.

"I've come from the Championship, which shows the project this club is aiming for and the type of person the gaffer is.

“I can't wait to get going, the facilities here are amazing and I've always loved playing at Stadium MK. As I said before, I can't wait to get going because it's an exciting season ahead.

“I'm somebody who likes to excite the crowd; I'm very attacking, I like to get at defenders, create and score goals. I have a passion for winning and the gaffer is the same, I'm excited to be back on this journey with him.

“Promotion is my only objective, for the team and myself. The size of this club, the manager that we have, the players we have here and signings throughout the summer, there is nothing short than promotion for me.”

Paul Warne has moved for one of his former Derby County players. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Paul Warne on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing reunion

Warne added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Nathaniel. Having previously coached him, I’ve seen his skill set and capabilities first-hand and it’s exactly what I wanted to introduce into this squad.

