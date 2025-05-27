Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl linked with new role as Southampton and Leicester City look elsewhere
It has become abundantly clear of late that Rohl has not been convinced of a long-term future for him at Hillsborough.
He has been linked with an array of posts and done little to quell speculation with his indicative comments.
Southampton were strongly linked with a move for the 35-year-old, but have since turned to Will Still.
Leicester City, meanwhile, are reportedly lining up former Saints boss Russell Martin to replace Ruud van Nistelrooy despite links with Rohl.
Werder Bremen interest in Danny Rohl
There have been reports suggesting there is interest in Rohl from his native Germany, with Wolfsburg among those to have been named as admirers.
According to German outlet BILD, he has been mentioned as a potential option for Werder Bremen.
The link has emerged following Werder Bremen’s shock decision to part with Ole Werner after an eighth-placed finish in the Bundesliga.
Rohl is still under contract at Hillsborough, but the report has suggested Werder Bremen are willing to fork out a fee to secure a new boss.
Danny Rohl on his Sheffield Wednesday future
If anything, Rohl has only intensified the speculation surrounding his position with candid comments made in recent weeks.
Earlier this month, he said: "Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.
"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.
"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."
Danny Rohl’s impact at Sheffield Wednesday
Rohl had only previously worked as a backroom staff member when the Owls handed him the reins in October 2023.
He was tasked with clearing the wreckage left by Xisco Munoz’s disastrous tenure and worked wonders to keep Wednesday in the Championship.
In his second season at the helm, he had the club flirting with the play-offs before a drop-off and fall into mid-table.
