'I'm excited about Leeds' - Danny Rohl hails Leeds United and makes admission over Sheffield Wednesday future
The 36-year-old has dropped a number of hints suggesting his Owls tenure is coming to an end, doing little to quell speculation.
He has been linked with Championship-bound Leicester City and Southampton, as well as Premier League clubs Fulham and Crystal Palace.
Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have also been credited with interest in Rohl, who has brought on-field stability back to S6.
Speaking to Kicker, he said: "Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.
"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.
"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."
He also reserved praise for clubs who have developed at a pace his current employers have been unable to match.
Among the clubs to receive complimentary words from Rohl were Leeds, who recently clinched the Championship title.
He said: "I’m excited about Leeds, who, in my opinion, have been the best team this season. They have an incredible fan base.
"They also have a great German coach (Daniel Farke), whom I really like. And I hope they can break the barrier.”