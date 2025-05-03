Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl's 'picture is clear' as Southampton and Leicester City links persist
Josh Windass scored his 53rd goal for the Owls in a 1-1 draw with the Hornets, a game fans have been left to fear may have been Rohl’s last at the helm.
He has been linked with Southampton and Leicester City, as well as RB Leipzig in his native Germany.
“My picture is clear,” said Rohl. “The club knows my picture. And to continue, some ways, I think it’s important that for everyone it’s clear in which direction it goes.
“I cannot say more about this. This is then also the responsibility from the club, in which direction and what we announce. But my picture is very clear.
“If we got requests for players from a higher division, if you got requests for a manager from a higher division, I think you should all little bit proud of this journey, even as this feels not good and feels disappointment.
“This is the outcome from good work, what we did in the last 18-19 months. I think at the end everyone deserves a clear picture now. This is the most important because the club is bigger than one person and we should do this in this direction.”
Rohl has previously insisted Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is aware of the decision he has taken on his future.
His reluctant to commit his future to the club has sparked fears he may be on his way out of S6.
“I think we finished fifth in the away table,” Rohl said. “I’m not sure. I think this is a big, big achievement.
“I’m not sure how many games we lost away. It was not so much. We are always difficult to play against. I think this is a huge step.
“If in the end you are 12th then you deserve this. For me it’s more about the development. When I took over we were bottom of the table. This season we were never involved in relegation. The cup is more half full.”
