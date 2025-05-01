Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl 'interested' in Leicester City post in potential Southampton blow
The Foxes won the Championship title last year but have suffered an immediate relegation back to the second tier.
Their struggles have fuelled speculation regarding the future of van Nistelrooy, who has failed to breathe life back into the club.
Rohl has been strongly linked with a move away from S6, with Leicester, Southampton and RB Leipzig among the clubs reported to be keen.
According to Football Insider, Rohl would be open to taking the reins at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester will benefit from parachute payments next season and will be fancied for a promotion tilt. Wednesday, meanwhile, have seen their campaign marred by off-field turbulence.
Rohl has done little to quell speculation over his future and recently claimed Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri knows the decision he has taken.
“I think the chairman of the club knows my decision,” he said. “I think this is important, the club knows what it is in my mind.
“Today and tomorrow are not the days to speak about this. We want to finish the season and then let’s see in which direction it goes.
“I think I am very clear, for me it was important that the club knows it, not too late, what is in my mind. From this point, we carry on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.