Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles has reportedly attracted attention from Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Goalkeepers tend to peak later on in their careers than outfield players do, but Charles is already making waves at just 19.

He is currently Wednesday’s first-choice stopper and has also collected caps for Northern Ireland at senior level.

A product of Manchester City academy and the brother of fellow Owls star Shea, Charles is considered among the brightest young goalkeepers in the EFL.

Pierce Charles is well thought of at Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

However, with swift progress comes interest and Wednesday may have to fend off admiring glances from the top flight.

According to EFL Analysis, Tottenham and Everton are among the clubs to have watched Charles in action. Aston Villa, Brentford and Fulham have also been named as clubs monitoring the progress of the teenage sensation.

It has been a baptism of fire for Charles at Hillsborough, with his move into the number one slot happening at the same time as off-field turbulence.

Pierce Charles has leapfrogged James Beadle in the Sheffield Wednesday pecking order. | George Wood/Getty Images

There are also major doubts over the future of Owls boss Danny Rohl, the man who has blooded Charles.