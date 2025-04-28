Former Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday defender Leigh Bromby is reportedly set to take on a new role at Derby County.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old spent the majority of his career in Yorkshire, passing the 100-appearance mark for the Blades and the Owls and racking up 66 outings for the Whites.

Bromby retired in 2013 and went on to coach within the academies of Leeds and Huddersfield. His work with the young Terriers clearly made an impression, as he eventually became the head of football operations at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left the club in the summer of 2023 but according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, is now set for a new role in the Championship.

Leigh Bromby represented Leeds United in his playing days. | Steve Riding

Bromby is thought to be on the verge of being appointed as Derby’s new interim recruitment lead, with the summer transfer window just around the corner.

The role entails overseeing transfer business and Bromby is said to be the man who has been chosen to work closely with Rams boss John Eustace.

It is not yet clear which division Derby will be playing in next term, as the Rams are embroiled in a battle for their Championship status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are hovering precariously above the drop zone heading into the final day and are among the clubs who could slide into the third tier in dramatic fashion on the final day.

Leigh Bromby started his career at Sheffield Wednesday. | Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

When Bromby’s Huddersfield exit was confirmed, the club’s chief executive Jake Edwards said: "On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Leigh for his achievements during his long association with Huddersfield Town.