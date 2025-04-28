Former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United man 'set' to take on Championship role
The 44-year-old spent the majority of his career in Yorkshire, passing the 100-appearance mark for the Blades and the Owls and racking up 66 outings for the Whites.
Bromby retired in 2013 and went on to coach within the academies of Leeds and Huddersfield. His work with the young Terriers clearly made an impression, as he eventually became the head of football operations at the John Smith’s Stadium.
He left the club in the summer of 2023 but according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, is now set for a new role in the Championship.
Bromby is thought to be on the verge of being appointed as Derby’s new interim recruitment lead, with the summer transfer window just around the corner.
The role entails overseeing transfer business and Bromby is said to be the man who has been chosen to work closely with Rams boss John Eustace.
It is not yet clear which division Derby will be playing in next term, as the Rams are embroiled in a battle for their Championship status.
They are hovering precariously above the drop zone heading into the final day and are among the clubs who could slide into the third tier in dramatic fashion on the final day.
When Bromby’s Huddersfield exit was confirmed, the club’s chief executive Jake Edwards said: "On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Leigh for his achievements during his long association with Huddersfield Town.
"This change comes as we look towards a fresh start at the club, and as we begin to build towards the start of the new season.”
