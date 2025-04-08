Sheffield Wednesday boss 'a candidate' for top-flight job in potential blow for Southampton and Leicester City
The 35-year-old is among the EFL’s most revered managers, having worked wonders since his appointment as Wednesday boss in October 2023.
However, with a burgeoning reputation comes the inevitability of interest and Rohl has been linked with a clutch of managerial posts.
Off-field turbulence at Hillsborough, meanwhile, has strengthened the belief among fans that Rohl may depart.
Southampton and Leicester have both been credited with interest in Rohl, who worked as a coach for Bayern Munich and the Germany national team prior to his Owls move.
However, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Rohl is a new candidate for the RB Leipzig job back in his native Germany.
The Bundesliga outfit recently axed Marco Rose following a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, installing Zsolt Low as caretaker.
Rohl is thought to have impressed the Leipzig hierarchy, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp among the decision-makers.
Despite the intense nature of speculation regarding his future, Rohl has remained tight-lipped over the possibility of a move away from S6.
Speaking after his side’s 1-0 loss to Hull City at the weekend, he said: “At the moment, it’s not the time to speak about my future.
“The club knows my thoughts, they know where we are, what I want to do in the future, and that is the most important thing.”
