Sheffield Wednesday boss 'a candidate' for top-flight job in potential blow for Southampton and Leicester City

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:13 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s Southampton and Leicester City-linked manager Danny Rohl reportedly has a new admirer.

The 35-year-old is among the EFL’s most revered managers, having worked wonders since his appointment as Wednesday boss in October 2023.

However, with a burgeoning reputation comes the inevitability of interest and Rohl has been linked with a clutch of managerial posts.

Off-field turbulence at Hillsborough, meanwhile, has strengthened the belief among fans that Rohl may depart.

Danny Rohl has performed admirably in trying conditions at Sheffield Wednesday.
Danny Rohl has performed admirably in trying conditions at Sheffield Wednesday. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Southampton and Leicester have both been credited with interest in Rohl, who worked as a coach for Bayern Munich and the Germany national team prior to his Owls move.

However, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Rohl is a new candidate for the RB Leipzig job back in his native Germany.

The Bundesliga outfit recently axed Marco Rose following a 1-0 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach, installing Zsolt Low as caretaker.

Rohl is thought to have impressed the Leipzig hierarchy, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp among the decision-makers.

Despite the intense nature of speculation regarding his future, Rohl has remained tight-lipped over the possibility of a move away from S6.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Hull City.
Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Hull City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 loss to Hull City at the weekend, he said: “At the moment, it’s not the time to speak about my future.

“The club knows my thoughts, they know where we are, what I want to do in the future, and that is the most important thing.”

