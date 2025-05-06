Crystal Palace and Fulham are the latest clubs to have been credited with interest in Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old’s future at Hillsborough appears incredibly uncertain following a season marred by off-field turbulence.

He has stopped short of confirming he will be moving on, but has only fuelled speculation with his reluctance to commit his future to the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports reporter Philipp Hinze, Palace and Fulham are both keen on the talented German.

Danny Rohl has been strongly linked with a move away rom Sheffield Wednesday. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Eagles and the Cottagers have uncertainty of their own to deal with, as their respective managers have been linked with moves.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner has reportedly held talks with RB Leipzig, while Fulham’s Marco Silva is thought to be of interest to Tottenham Hotspur.

The news may come as a blow for Leicester City and Southampton, who are also said to be eyeing Rohl as they prepare to return to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Wednesday’s season finale draw with Watford at the weekend, Rohl said: “My picture is clear. The club knows my picture. And to continue, some ways, I think it’s important that for everyone it’s clear in which direction it goes.

“I cannot say more about this. This is then also the responsibility from the club, in which direction and what we announce. But my picture is very clear.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday future looks uncertain. | Jessica Hornby/PA Wire

“If we got requests for players from a higher division, if you got requests for a manager from a higher division, I think you should all little bit proud of this journey, even as this feels not good and feels disappointment.