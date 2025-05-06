Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and Brentford man leaves League One coaching role after relegation
Llera was brought on board at the Memorial Stadium in March, recruited to work alongside his Spanish compatriot Inigo Calderon.
However, the pair were unable to save Bristol Rovers from relegation to League Two.
Calderon’s exit was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the regular League One season and he has been followed out of the door by Llera.
A club statement read; “Bristol Rovers can confirm that Inigo Calderon has departed his position as Men’s first-team head coach.
“Miguel Llera, who has been assisting in the coaching department since March, has also left the club.
“Everyone at Bristol Rovers would like to thank Inigo and Miguel for their hard work, dedication and commitment and wish them both every success in their respective future careers.
“A thorough process to recruit a replacement is underway and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”
Llera initially joined Wednesday on loan from Blackpool in 2011, having previously been borrowed by Brentford.
His deal was later made permanent and when he left the Owls for Scunthorpe United in 2014, he had amassed 91 appearances and 11 goals.
The 45-year-old, who also played for the likes of Charlton Athletic and Milton Keynes Dons, returned to Hillsborough as an academy coach post-retirement and later worked as a scout for the Owls.
In recent years, he has held coaching roles in the non-league pyramid with the likes of Maltby Main and Shirebrook Town.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.