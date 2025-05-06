Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Miguel Llera has left his role as an assistant coach at Bristol Rovers.

Llera was brought on board at the Memorial Stadium in March, recruited to work alongside his Spanish compatriot Inigo Calderon.

However, the pair were unable to save Bristol Rovers from relegation to League Two.

Calderon’s exit was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the regular League One season and he has been followed out of the door by Llera.

Miguel Llera helped Sheffield Wednesday clinch promotion to the Championship in 2012. | Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

A club statement read; “Bristol Rovers can confirm that Inigo Calderon has departed his position as Men’s first-team head coach.

“Miguel Llera, who has been assisting in the coaching department since March, has also left the club.

“Everyone at Bristol Rovers would like to thank Inigo and Miguel for their hard work, dedication and commitment and wish them both every success in their respective future careers.

“A thorough process to recruit a replacement is underway and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Llera initially joined Wednesday on loan from Blackpool in 2011, having previously been borrowed by Brentford.

His deal was later made permanent and when he left the Owls for Scunthorpe United in 2014, he had amassed 91 appearances and 11 goals.

Miguel Llera was a beloved figure during his time at Sheffield Wednesday. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 45-year-old, who also played for the likes of Charlton Athletic and Milton Keynes Dons, returned to Hillsborough as an academy coach post-retirement and later worked as a scout for the Owls.

