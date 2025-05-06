Former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough marksman released by EFL club after loan spell
Rhodes, a well-travelled frontman, initially joined the Tangerines on loan from Huddersfield in the summer of 2023.
He rediscovered his mojo at Bloomfield Road, enjoying a goal-laden campaign and impressing enough to warrant a permanent deal.
However, the goals dried up after his permanent switch and he ended the 2024/25 season on loan at Mansfield Town.
He managed one goal in 14 outings for Mansfield and it has now been confirmed he will join the free agent market upon the expiry of his Blackpool deal.
Rhodes is one of 12 senior players departing Bloomfield Road as manager Steve Bruce plans a revamp of the squad.
Bruce said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to all of the players for their contributions this season.
“This is always a difficult part of the job, but I wish all of the players leaving this summer the very best for their respective futures.
“Work is already well underway for the new season, and I am enthused by the plans we have in place for the summer and beyond.
“I look forward to us all working together over the coming months as we prepare for what we all hope will be a successful 2025/26 season at Bloomfield Road.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.