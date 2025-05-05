Huddersfield Town clearout includes top scorer and defensive stalwarts

Top-scorer Josh Koroma and defensive stalwarts Tom Lees and Matty Pearson headline Huddersfield Town's summer clearout after a season of under-achievement.

Jonathan Hogg's farewell Terriers appearance had been trailed in advance, along with the retirement of health grounds of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, but the League One club have now announced the nine other senior players who will be released when their contracts expire next month.

They include Koroma, who scored 12 goals in all competitions in 2024-25. With Callum Marshall on loan from West Ham United, plus Hogg, Pearson and Ollie Turton leaving, they will lose 27 off 58 league goals scored this season.

Danny Ward, whose only goals came in the cups this season, will also leave the club after 284 appearances spread across two spells, although he will be allowed to continue his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Canalside unless or until he is able to find a new club.

REALEASED: Matty Pearson (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The now-34-year-old striker scored 12 goals when Huddersfield finished third in the 2021-22 Championship, losing the play-off final to Nottingham Forest. He counts Rotherham United amongst his former clubs.

But it is defensively where things will be most ripped out, with Josh Ruffels leaving as well as Lees, Pearson and Turton. Between them the quartet have made 470 Huddersfield appearances in all competitions.

Loick Ayina, Conor Falls and Scott High, who has spent the season on loan at Conference play-offs-bound Halifax Town, have also been released.

The club are in talks with B team defender Neo Eccleston about a contract extension.

Ecclestone has made two starts and a substitute appearance this season after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two Barrow.

Like Marshall, Nigel Lonwijk, Joe Hodge and Tawanda Chirewa are due to return to their parent clubs after loans.

Huddersfield are carrying out a "full review of our footballing operations" after a season which saw them finish 10th in League One having targeted a top-four place after last year's relegation.

They lost 15 of their final 21 matches and are without a manager of sporting director.

Releasing so many players is intended "to allow full flexibility and freedom to any incoming head coach". In theory, the new man could re-sign any of the released players if they have not got fixed up elsewhere by the time of his appointment.

Released: Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma, Scott High, Loick Ayina, Anthony Gregory, Danny Isaac, Donnell Garrick, Oliver Riva, Zak Abbott, Fope Deru, Cian Philpott, Conor Falls, Michael Stone.

Retired: Chris Maxwell

Ongoing discussions regarding new contract: Neo Eccleston

Returning to parent club following loans: Tawanda Chirewa, Joe Hodge, Nigel Lonwijk, Callum Marshall

