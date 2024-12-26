Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's League One rivals appoint ex-Championship star as head coach
The Gas recently opted to relieve former Rotherham boss Matt Taylor of his duties and have turned to an up-and-coming manager as his replacement.
Calderon has never held a senior management role and has been prised from his job as head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-18s.
He represented the Seagulls as a player, making over 200 appearances for the club between 2010 and 2016.
Calderon started his coaching career in his native Spain, as assistant manager of Alaves B. The 42-year-old has now been tasked with reversing the fortunes of a side who have slipped to 19th in the League One table.
The club’s director of football, former Middlesbrough defender George Friend, said: "I am delighted to welcome Inigo to the Club and have him on board as our new head coach.
“Inigo is someone I have followed for a long time, both as a player and as a coach, and he already has a thorough understanding of English football and the culture of the game here.
"Inigo is an excellent coach and what has become obviously clear from our conversations is that he is full of the character, ambition and enthusiasm to not only be the best head coach he can, but to help drive Bristol Rovers to success too.
"We are all excited for what Inigo will bring to our squad, our staff, and our supporters."
Calderon will be assisted by David Horseman and Kevin Bond, although former Middlesbrough midfielder Lee Cattermole has left his role as a first-team coach just two weeks on from his appointment.
Bristol Rovers have handed Calderon a two-and-a-half-year deal.
