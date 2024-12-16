Barnsley and Huddersfield Town’s League One rivals Bristol Rovers have axed former Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor.

Rotherham relieved Taylor of his duties last year, with the Millers struggling in the Championship, but he was not out of work for long.

He was snapped up by Bristol Rovers and led the Gas to a 15th-placed finish in League One last season.

However, the club have been unable to push on this season and a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City at the weekend left them 20th in the table.

Former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has been axed by Bristol Rovers. | George Wood/Getty Images

Wayne Carlisle, who was Taylor’s assistant at Rotherham, has also been relieved of his duties.

A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC can confirm that manager Matt Taylor and assistant manager Wayne Carlisle have been relieved of their first-team duties.

“The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Matt and Wayne for all their hard work during their time with Bristol Rovers, and we wish them both every success in their respective future careers.

“David Horseman and Lee Cattermole will take interim responsibility for first-team football duties while the club undertakes a thorough recruitment process for a new first-team manager.”

Cattermole, a former Premier League midfielder for the likes of Middlesbrough and Sunderland, was only recently appointed as a first-team coach at the Memorial Stadium.