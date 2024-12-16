Barnsley and Huddersfield Town's League One rivals axe former Rotherham United boss and appoint interim team
Rotherham relieved Taylor of his duties last year, with the Millers struggling in the Championship, but he was not out of work for long.
He was snapped up by Bristol Rovers and led the Gas to a 15th-placed finish in League One last season.
However, the club have been unable to push on this season and a 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City at the weekend left them 20th in the table.
Wayne Carlisle, who was Taylor’s assistant at Rotherham, has also been relieved of his duties.
A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC can confirm that manager Matt Taylor and assistant manager Wayne Carlisle have been relieved of their first-team duties.
“The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Matt and Wayne for all their hard work during their time with Bristol Rovers, and we wish them both every success in their respective future careers.
“David Horseman and Lee Cattermole will take interim responsibility for first-team football duties while the club undertakes a thorough recruitment process for a new first-team manager.”
Cattermole, a former Premier League midfielder for the likes of Middlesbrough and Sunderland, was only recently appointed as a first-team coach at the Memorial Stadium.
Horseman, meanwhile, has managerial experience accumulated during his time in charge of Forest Green Rovers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.