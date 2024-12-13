Former Middlesbrough midfielder Lee Cattermole has joined League One outfit Bristol Rovers as a first-team coach.

The 36-year-old was known for his combative style at the Riverside and also represented Sunderland and Wigan Athletic.

He brought the curtain down on his playing career four years ago, finishing with a spell at Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo.

Cattermole has since spent time coaching within Middlesbrough’s academy and has now linked up with another ex-Boro man at the Memorial Stadium.

Lee Cattermole started his playing career at Middlesbrough. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Cattermole said: “I am delighted to join the coaching team at Bristol Rover. Having spoken to the guys here and George Friend, I very quickly got excited about the project being developed here at the club.

“Everything I’ve heard about Bristol Rovers tells me it’s an exciting time to be part of things here, and I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Cattermole’s role will involve a focus on “the development and implementation of set-pieces”.