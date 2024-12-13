Former Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic midfielder lands coaching role in League One
The 36-year-old was known for his combative style at the Riverside and also represented Sunderland and Wigan Athletic.
He brought the curtain down on his playing career four years ago, finishing with a spell at Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo.
Cattermole has since spent time coaching within Middlesbrough’s academy and has now linked up with another ex-Boro man at the Memorial Stadium.
George Friend, a former Middlesbrough stalwart, serves as director of football for the Gas.
Cattermole said: “I am delighted to join the coaching team at Bristol Rover. Having spoken to the guys here and George Friend, I very quickly got excited about the project being developed here at the club.
“Everything I’ve heard about Bristol Rovers tells me it’s an exciting time to be part of things here, and I’m looking forward to getting going.”
Cattermole’s role will involve a focus on “the development and implementation of set-pieces”.
He will work closely with former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor, who took charge of Bristol Rovers last year after being axed by the Millers. The club sit 18th in the League One table, two places above Rotherham.
