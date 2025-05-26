Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday forward Gary Madine has joined the free agent market.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old, a promotion-winner with both the Blades and the Owls, joined National League outfit Hartlepool United last year.

He made 29 appearances for the Pools in the fifth tier, scoring seven goals, but has been released following the conclusion of their campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madine is one of nine players departing Victoria Park, with former Sheffield United midfielder Kieran Wallace also exiting.

In a statement, the club said: “Hartlepool United wishes to place on record a sincere thanks to all departing players and wishes them well for the future.”

Gary Madine helped Sheffield United clinch promotion to the Premier League in 2019. | George Wood/Getty Images

Gary Madine at Sheffield Wednesday

Madine first arrived in the Steel City in 2011, making the switch to Wednesday from Carlisle United.

He was part of the Owls squad promoted to the Championship in 2012, eventually leaving for Bolton Wanderers in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he left, he had amassed 113 appearances and scored 28 goals for the club.

Gary Madine represented Sheffield Wednesday from 2011 until 2015. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Gary Madine at Sheffield United

In 2019, while on the books of Cardiff City, Madine was loaned to the red side of the Steel City. He was recruited to bolster Chris Wilder’s frontline and scored three goals in 16 appearances for the Blades.

The season ended with promotion to the Premier League, meaning Madine had escaped a division with each of Sheffield’s professional clubs.

Three years at Blackpool followed and Madine’s promotion habit continued as the Tangerines climbed into the Championship in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Madine in the National League

When Madine arrived at Hartlepool last year, since-sacked Pools boss Darren Sarll said: “Gary’s career and qualities literally speak for themselves – it is the easiest description I’ll have to provide for a player.

“His goals, technical ability, physicality and his location made this an important acquisition. It further shows our ambition to push on and the backing we are getting from the owner to make these signings.