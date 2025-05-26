Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday promotion-winner joins free agent market at 34
The 34-year-old, a promotion-winner with both the Blades and the Owls, joined National League outfit Hartlepool United last year.
He made 29 appearances for the Pools in the fifth tier, scoring seven goals, but has been released following the conclusion of their campaign.
Madine is one of nine players departing Victoria Park, with former Sheffield United midfielder Kieran Wallace also exiting.
In a statement, the club said: “Hartlepool United wishes to place on record a sincere thanks to all departing players and wishes them well for the future.”
Gary Madine at Sheffield Wednesday
Madine first arrived in the Steel City in 2011, making the switch to Wednesday from Carlisle United.
He was part of the Owls squad promoted to the Championship in 2012, eventually leaving for Bolton Wanderers in 2015.
When he left, he had amassed 113 appearances and scored 28 goals for the club.
Gary Madine at Sheffield United
In 2019, while on the books of Cardiff City, Madine was loaned to the red side of the Steel City. He was recruited to bolster Chris Wilder’s frontline and scored three goals in 16 appearances for the Blades.
The season ended with promotion to the Premier League, meaning Madine had escaped a division with each of Sheffield’s professional clubs.
Three years at Blackpool followed and Madine’s promotion habit continued as the Tangerines climbed into the Championship in 2021.
Gary Madine in the National League
When Madine arrived at Hartlepool last year, since-sacked Pools boss Darren Sarll said: “Gary’s career and qualities literally speak for themselves – it is the easiest description I’ll have to provide for a player.
“His goals, technical ability, physicality and his location made this an important acquisition. It further shows our ambition to push on and the backing we are getting from the owner to make these signings.
“Gary’s warmth and charisma has impressed me and I’m delighted he’s chosen us when he had other Football League options. It shows that our patience in recruitment is a virtue and that we are starting to build an environment that players want to be part of.”
