Sheffield United 'expected' to revisit interest in QPR stalwart with post-Wembley exits on the cards
Since making the move to the capital from Burnley in 2021, Dunne has been a crucial figure for QPR.
He has amassed 163 appearances, scoring 11 goals, but is out of contract this summer and looks set seek pastures new as a free agent.
Sheffield United tried to prise the 27-year-old from QPR in January, only to see their bid knocked back.
However, according to The Star, the Blades are expected to target Dunne again in the summer transfer window.
Sheffield United’s interest in Jimmy Dunne
Blades boss Chris Wilder was keen to see his backline strengthened back in the winter window. Dunne was on the club’s radar but a deal with QPR could not be agreed.
Sheffield United instead turned to the experienced Rob Holding, signing him on loan from Crystal Palace.
Wilder said: “We made a bid for Jimmy and it got turned down, He wasn't our player and QPR have every right to do what they needed to do in that particular moment.
“For a player out of contract in the summer, we put a reasonably good bid in. We obviously like the player because if we didn't, we wouldn't have put a bid in.
“But QPR have every right to turn that down and they turned it down. And we moved on, and I'm delighted we've got Rob in. He's been outstanding, he's got great experience, it's been great for me and the coaches to have him around the group and he's settled in well. He's a popular member of the group and he's a really good player.”
Post-Wembley rebuild at Bramall Lane
A heartbreaking play-off final defeat to Sunderland consigned Sheffield United to another season of Championship football.
When clubs miss out on relegation, they tend to find the sharks circle for some of their most prized assets.
Leeds United found themselves in the position last year and lost Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.
Sheffield United may find themselves faced with interest in defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, a player who has previously attracted admiring glances from the Premier League.
He has just one year remaining on his deal, therefore a bid may prove tough for the Blades to turn down.
Holding, meanwhile, is due to return to his parent club following the conclusion of his loan spell and it remains to be seen whether another deal will be pursued.
There could be exits further up the pitch at Bramall Lane, with a departure for key midfielder Gustavo Hamer hardly seeming implausible in the aftermath of Wembley heartbreak.
