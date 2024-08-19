Wolves 'ready' to test Sheffield United resolve with bid for defender
Following Sheffield United’s relegation to the Championship, Ahmedhodzic was among the players linked with moves away from Bramall Lane.
Wolves were credited with interest earlier in the window, although the defender is still contracted to the Blades. He has featured in each of their two opening Championship fixtures, helping the club collect four points from a possible six.
However, it appears he could soon be the subject of an offer. According to Football Insider, Wolves are ready to make an effort to take Ahmedhodzic to Molineux.
They are said to be monitoring his progress, with the Bosnia & Herzegovina international featuring high on the club’s list of transfer targets.
While losing Ahmedhodzic would be a blow for Sheffield United, the Blades have been proactive regarding the replacement of key figures this summer.
While Chris Wilder has lost the likes of Jayden Bogle and Oli McBurnie, he has also brought a lot of new faces. Among the club’s new arrivals are defender Alfie Gilchrist and playmaker Callum O’Hare.
