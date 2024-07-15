Wolves 'head chase' for £20m Sheffield United star following West Ham United transfer swoop
Since arriving at Bramall Lane in 2022, Ahmedhodzic has experienced the high of promotion to the Premier League and the low of relegation back to the Championship.
According to The Sun, the 25-year-old could have an opportunity to make an immediate return to the top flight with Wolves on his trail. He is said to have been identified as an ideal replacement for Max Kilman, who has been prised away from Molineux by West Ham United.
Sheffield United are thought to want £20m to convince them to part ways with the towering defender. However, the report claims the Blades may have to settle for less.
Wolves have also been linked with Ahmedhodzic’s teammate Gustavo Hamer. In a dismal 2023/24 season for the Blades, Hamer was among the club’s better performers and has retained high stock.
The 27-year-old only made the move to South Yorkshire last year, sealing a switch from Coventry City for a fee reported to be in the region of £15m.
On the recruitment front, Sheffield United have been linked with Championship midfielders Kenny McLean and Matt Grimes. McLean has been on Norwich City’s books since 2018, while Grimes is Swansea City’s captain.
The Blades have also been credited with interest in free agent Callum O’Hare, while a deal to sign Kieffer Moore from AFC Bournemouth is thought to be close to completion.
However, Leeds are said to be trying to prise Jayden Bogle away from Bramall Lane as they look to bolster their defensive ranks.
