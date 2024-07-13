Leeds United 'set' to make transfer move for Sheffield United star to bolster defensive ranks
Bogle has been on Sheffield United’s books since 2020, when he was prised from Derby County. It has been four years of highs and lows for the 23-year-old, who has experienced promotion and relegation during his time in South Yorkshire.
According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Leeds are plotting a swoop for the defender as they look to strengthen at the back. A right-back by trade, Bogle could potentially fill the gap left by Archie Gray’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.
Although Gray’s future is seen as being in midfield, the teenager spent the bulk of the 2023/24 campaign deployed at right-back under Daniel Farke. With Luke Ayling and Djed Spence long gone, Connor Roberts back at Burnley and Cody Drameh out of contract, right-back appeared likely to be a key area of focus this summer.
Jamie Shackleton was in the Leeds ranks last year and was capable of filling in at right-back, although has coincidentally joined Sheffield United since the expiry of his Whites contract.
Sam Byram has committed to Leeds for another year but if Bogle does indeed seal a move to Elland Road, it may cast doubt upon the future of Rasmus Kristensen. The Denmark international struggled in the Premier League before moving to Roma on loan last year.
Leeds have made three signings in the current window, adding Alex Cairns, Joe Rodon and Joe Rothwell to Farke’s squad. The latter has joined on loan from AFC Bournemouth, while the former pair have sealed permanent switches.
