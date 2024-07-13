Leeds United are reportedly set to make a move for Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle.

Bogle has been on Sheffield United’s books since 2020, when he was prised from Derby County. It has been four years of highs and lows for the 23-year-old, who has experienced promotion and relegation during his time in South Yorkshire.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Leeds are plotting a swoop for the defender as they look to strengthen at the back. A right-back by trade, Bogle could potentially fill the gap left by Archie Gray’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jayden Bogle clinched promotion to the Premier League with Sheffield United last year. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Although Gray’s future is seen as being in midfield, the teenager spent the bulk of the 2023/24 campaign deployed at right-back under Daniel Farke. With Luke Ayling and Djed Spence long gone, Connor Roberts back at Burnley and Cody Drameh out of contract, right-back appeared likely to be a key area of focus this summer.

Jamie Shackleton was in the Leeds ranks last year and was capable of filling in at right-back, although has coincidentally joined Sheffield United since the expiry of his Whites contract.

Sam Byram has committed to Leeds for another year but if Bogle does indeed seal a move to Elland Road, it may cast doubt upon the future of Rasmus Kristensen. The Denmark international struggled in the Premier League before moving to Roma on loan last year.