The right-back department has potential to be a key area of focus for Leeds United this summer, especially in light of Archie Gray’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Last season, the teenager was deployed at right-back for the vast majority of the gruelling campaign. He was more than competent in the role, despite his future most likely being in central midfield.

Luke Ayling had been Leeds’ first choice at right-back for the bulk of the previous seven years but Gray’s emergence marked the beginning of the end for the Whites cult hero. He moved to Middlesbrough on loan in January, ending the season at the Riverside before the switch was made permanent.

Djed Spence arrived on loan from Tottenham Hotspur to much fanfare but Gray had nailed down his regular spot. Spence made a handful of appearances before his stint was brought to an abrupt end, keeping Gray in place for a little while longer.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke regularly deployed Archie Gray at right-back last season. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

When Connor Roberts was signed on loan from Burnley, many assumed it would allow for Gray to be transitioned back into his preferred midfield role. However, niggles denied Roberts a run of starts and uncertainty continued to linger around the right-back spot.

With Gray, Roberts, Ayling and Spence all gone, and Cody Drameh out of contract, Leeds have two senior right-backs on the books. One is Sam Byram, who was used as an understudy left-back last term. He has been handed a new contract and looks set to stick around, even if not as a first-choice option.

The other is Rasmus Kristensen, now technically back in the Leeds ranks after a loan spell at Roma. Whether or not he is reintegrated like Brenden Aaronson will be remains to be seen, although he will have some bridges to build if he is.

If not, Leeds will most likely need to dip into the transfer market to bolster their ranks. Another Thorp Arch gem ready to burst on to the scene would be handy, but players like Gray do not come around often.

The Yorkshire Post have picked out four players who could plug the right-back gap opened by Gray.

Connor Roberts (Burnley)

An obvious choice. Roberts never really got going at Leeds, yet the esteem he is held in by fans provides evidence of his ability and commitment. A charismatic character, he is aggressive and able to contribute going forward without shirking defensive responsibilities.

Burnley have just signed a new right-back in Shurandy Sambo, therefore Roberts could have stiff competition at Turf Moor. With Gray now gone, a move back to Elland Road could make sense for the Wales international.

Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

Cardiff City are most likely bracing themselves for bids for Ng this summer. Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut conceded in April there had already been interest and it is hardly surprising.

He has been a dependable figure for the Championship outfit, deservedly scooping two awards at the club’s end-of-season ceremony.

Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

The 22-year-old has reached something of a crossroads. After a stellar season on loan at Stoke City, the defender could have been forgiven for being hopeful of a first-team breakthrough at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Wolves have splashed out on a new right-back in Pedro Lima to further add to the competition at Molineux. If he still finds himself on the fringes when the new season comes around, a Championship club could take advantage.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa)

Kesler-Hayden was in full stride at Plymouth Argyle at the beginning of 2024, impressing for the Pilgrims in spite of their struggles. He was due to spend the entire season at Home Park but was recalled by parent club Aston Villa in January.

Perhaps frustratingly for the former Huddersfield Town man, he was recalled to provide competition rather than start in the Premier League. Having barely featured in the second half of the campaign, an exit could prove beneficial for his development.