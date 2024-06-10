Leeds United 'set' to welcome player back to the fold after loan spell in shock move
The attacking midfielder was one of several players who took advantage of relegation clauses last year to depart Leeds on loan. He was not involved in the club’s Championship promotion bid, instead spending a season in the Bundesliga.
However, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Aaronson appears set for a return to Elland Road. The USA international is said to have held positive talks with manager Daniel Farke, leading to a decision to return to West Yorkshire.
He is said to have had the option to stay at Union Berlin, while the report claims there was interest from elsewhere. However, Aaronson looks to have been given a second chance to prove his worth to the Elland Road faithful.
Signed in the summer of 2022 for a reported £25m, his arrival in England generated excitement in LS11. He had previously been targeted during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa, although a deal could not be struck.
He found consistency hard to come by in his maiden campaign, underwhelming for large spells as Leeds fought to retain their Premier League status. It was a battle the Whites lost and Aaronson was out of the door just five days after Farke’s appointment.
Leeds reportedly believe Aaronson could be an asset in the Championship, and that the outcome of last year’s Wilfried Gnonto saga suggests Aaronson can win fans over.
Gnonto handed in a transfer request last year in order to force a move away from Elland Road, but was accepted by fans after backing down from his demands.
The 23-year-old is currently on international duty with the USA, although is expected to report back for pre-season training once his duties are complete.
