Copa America could delay important Leeds United decision as player vows to put country over club future

Leeds United may have to wait into July to resolve Brendan Aaronson's future if, as expected, he makes the United States of America squad for the Copa America.

Aaronson is due to return to Thorp Arch for pre-season after a season-long loan with Union Berlin, who only avoided a Bundesliga relegation play-off on goal difference.

But with the Whites needing to bring in extra transfer revenue after missing promotion to the Premier League, and with Aaronson never having played second-tier football, a parting of the ways – even if it is only another loan – seems most likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is one of nine loan players due back, along with European Championship-bound Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen, Jack Harrison, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente, Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi.

But Aaronson's determination to focus on his international career means the matter is unlikely to be resolved before June 30, when Leeds are due to pay £73.6m in historical transfer instalments.

Aaronson is in a 27-strong group for friendlies against Colombia on June 8 and Brazil four days later. With the Copa America following the lead of the European Championship in expanding the size of squads from 23 to 26, the odds are on the playmaker being involved.

That, insists Aaronson, is his only focus right now.

“I’m just focused on the national team and my full responsibility here," said the 23-year-old. "I’m not thinking about anything else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNCERTAIN FUTURE: Leeds United playmaker Brenden Aaronson

“I really enjoyed the end part of the season with Union, even though it was a bit of a relegation battle towards the end, but I got to play the last 10 games, that was really great for my development and for me.”

The Copa starts on June 20 and runs until July 14, in America.

Leeds have been helped by a major sponsorship deal with Red Bull and are due transfer instalments themselves but will have to be wary of the Premier League and Football League's profit and sustainability rules. Leicester City are in danger of a points deduction next season after winning promotion to the top flight, where Leeds aim to be in 2024-25.