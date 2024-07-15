Sheffield United eyeing 'double swoop' for Norwich City star and former Leeds United loanee

Published 15th Jul 2024, 09:42 BST
Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a double swoop for Norwich City’s Kenny McLean and Swansea City’s Matt Grimes.

Both cultured midfielders, they are key figures for their respective clubs and a move for both would be a statement of intent from the Blades. McLean was an important cog in the Norwich machine for six years, while Grimes has been on Swansea’s books for nearly a decade.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Sheffield United’s prospective new owners have identified several players to target if their takeover is completed.

Grimes and McLean are said to feature on that list, although neither would come cheap if the Blades were to formalise their interest. McLean was linked with Leeds last year, when his former Norwich boss Daniel Farke took the reins at Elland Road.

Norwich City's Kenny McLean has been linked with Sheffield United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Norwich City's Kenny McLean has been linked with Sheffield United. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

However, a move never materialised and he played against the Whites in the Championship play-offs semi-finals. Grimes, meanwhile, also has a Leeds connection.

The 28-year-old joined the Whites on loan in 2016 but endured a difficult season in West Yorkshire. He struggled to find his feet and returned to Swansea having managed just 12 appearances.

A loan move to Northampton Town got Grimes back on his feet and over the last six years, he has been integral to the way in which the Swans midfield functions.

Sheffield United have made two additions in the current window, snapping up Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum on free transfers. They are thought to be closing in on the signing of Kieffer Moore, who is surplus to requirements at AFC Bournemouth.

