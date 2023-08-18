Leeds United 'interested' in Norwich City midfielder as Tyler Adams nears AFC Bournemouth move
An experienced operator at Championship level, McLean is a two-time second tier title winner.
According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are interested in securing his services with Tyler Adams said to be AFC Bournemouth-bound.
McLean arrived at Carrow Road in 2018, joining from Scottish outfit Aberdeen. He had previously represented St Mirren, who gave him his breakthrough at senior level.
The 31-year-old was a regular fixture for Norwich during the reign of current Whites boss Daniel Farke.
He is not the first Norwich player to have been linked with Leeds this summer, as the club were said to be in pursuit of Max Aarons and have also been linked with Josh Sargent.
Leeds have made four senior additions during the current window, although there has been a significantly higher number of outgoings.
The exits, combined with a spate of injuries at Elland Road, have rendered Farke’s squad worryingly thin.
McLean would boost squad depth and bring experience to the club, with 95 Championship appearances and a further 68 Premier League outings on his CV.