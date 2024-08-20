Georginio Rutter has issued an emotional statement following his £40m move from Leeds United to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Following sales of the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, Leeds supporters were assuming and hoping Rutter would be sticking around for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, following a 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup last week, news of Brighton activating his £40m release clause filtered through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georginio Rutter has said his goodbyes after leaving Leeds United for Brighton & Hove Albion. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He said: “It’s hard for me to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to move on. When I joined Leeds, I knew I was becoming part of something special, but I didn’t realise how much this club would mean to me. Leeds United has been more than just a team for me - it’s been like a family that has supported and helped me grow.

“From day one, you, the fans, have always been there, cheering me on and showing me what it means to play for Leeds. You made me feel at home, and I will always remember that.

“My time here was full of hard work, great moments, and strong friendships. I’m leaving as a better player and a better person, and I’m really thankful for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even though I’m heading in a new direction, Leeds United will always be a part of who I am. I wish you all the best for the future and the challenges ahead. Thank you for everything, Leeds. I’ll never forget you. MOT, Georginio.”

Rutter became Leeds’ club-record signing when he joined from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in January 2023. Despite his hefty price tag, he was unable to hit the ground running and fire Leeds to Premier League safety.