Georginio Rutter's emotional message to Leeds United fans in full after £40m move to Brighton & Hove Albion
Following sales of the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, Leeds supporters were assuming and hoping Rutter would be sticking around for the 2024/25 campaign.
However, following a 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup last week, news of Brighton activating his £40m release clause filtered through.
The forward travelled for a medical and put pen to paper, with his status as a Brighton player now confirmed. He has taken to social media platform Instagram to write a farewell message, thanking the Elland Road faithful for their support.
He said: “It’s hard for me to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to move on. When I joined Leeds, I knew I was becoming part of something special, but I didn’t realise how much this club would mean to me. Leeds United has been more than just a team for me - it’s been like a family that has supported and helped me grow.
“From day one, you, the fans, have always been there, cheering me on and showing me what it means to play for Leeds. You made me feel at home, and I will always remember that.
“My time here was full of hard work, great moments, and strong friendships. I’m leaving as a better player and a better person, and I’m really thankful for that.
"Even though I’m heading in a new direction, Leeds United will always be a part of who I am. I wish you all the best for the future and the challenges ahead. Thank you for everything, Leeds. I’ll never forget you. MOT, Georginio.”
Rutter became Leeds’ club-record signing when he joined from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in January 2023. Despite his hefty price tag, he was unable to hit the ground running and fire Leeds to Premier League safety.
However, he hit his stride following the club's relegation and became a key figure under Daniel Farke last term. The 22-year-old has left Elland Road having scored eight goals in 66 appearances.
