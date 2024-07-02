Archie Gray has spoken out after leaving boyhood club Leeds United to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Although Gray’s sale has boosted the Leeds coffers, fans have been left understandably devastated to see an exciting homegrown talent move on. Speaking in his first in-house interview at his new club, Gray has admitted he “couldn’t really turn down” the opportunity in the capital.

He said: "I'm really excited. It's obviously a massive club and an opportunity that I couldn't really turn down. I'm just really excited to play and get started with the team. It hasn't really sunk in to be honest and I don't think it will for the next few days.

Archie Gray has left Leeds United to join Tottenham Hotspur. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Until we've played a few games and I've got to meet everyone, it won't have sunk in. I'm just really excited and looking forward to it. It's a massive opportunity for me so I'm really excited.”

He will be playing under Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, a manager he is familiar with due to his affection for the 58-year-old’s former club Celtic.

Gray said: "When Spurs came and I had the opportunity to play in the Champions League eventually and Europa League this year I couldn't really say no. I know so many players that are here, not so much the first team but the young lads and another thing is that it's a massive project under Ange and it's something that I want to be a part of.

"I'm not going to lie to you, I'm a massive Celtic fan so I love him and my whole family loves him. I haven't really said this to be fair. He's also a massive factor because playing under a really good manager is really important for me as well. I've still got loads to learn because I'm only 18 so it's really important."

At 18, Gray is already an England under-21 international and has performed with maturity that defies his tender years in the Championship. The prodigy is targeting regular game time and is also hoping to develop a strong bond with the Tottenham fanbase.

He said: "I'm just hoping to play as many games as I can and help push the team on even more. If it's being as competitive as I can in training every day and pushing the players, trying to get into the team ultimately at the start, then trying to stay in the team.