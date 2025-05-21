Danny Rohl: Sheffield Wednesday's Southampton and Leicester City-linked boss 'of interest' to new club
The 36-year-old appears to have one foot out of the door at Hillsborough and speculation over his future is only intensifying.
Southampton, Leicester City and RB Leipzig have all been linked with the German, as have Fulham, Crystal Palace and Rangers.
According to Mail Online, Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg are now watching developments.
Danny Rohl’s future at Sheffield Wednesday
The report claims Rohl is expected to take his time when it comes to choosing his next step, which hardly appears ideal for Wednesday.
Owls supporters are desperate for clarity, as Rohl’s exit would create the need for new plans to be laid for the 2025/26 season.
Danish coach Henrik Pedersen, currently a member of Rohl’s coaching team, was reported as a potential successor earlier this year.
Danny Rohl’s hints
Rohl has strongly hinted his Owls tenure will come to an end this summer. Earlier this month, he spoke of his reign in the past tense and openly discussed potential new challenges.
He said: “Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.
"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.
"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."
Last month, he told assembled members of the press: “I think the chairman of the club knows my decision. I think this is important, the club knows what it is in my mind.
“I think I am very clear, for me it was important that the club knows it, not too late, what is in my mind.”