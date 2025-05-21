Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl reportedly has a new admirer as uncertainty regarding his future continues to linger.

The 36-year-old appears to have one foot out of the door at Hillsborough and speculation over his future is only intensifying.

According to Mail Online, Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg are now watching developments.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with a host of clubs. | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Danny Rohl’s future at Sheffield Wednesday

The report claims Rohl is expected to take his time when it comes to choosing his next step, which hardly appears ideal for Wednesday.

Owls supporters are desperate for clarity, as Rohl’s exit would create the need for new plans to be laid for the 2025/26 season.

Danish coach Henrik Pedersen, currently a member of Rohl’s coaching team, was reported as a potential successor earlier this year.

Danny Rohl’s hints

Rohl has strongly hinted his Owls tenure will come to an end this summer. Earlier this month, he spoke of his reign in the past tense and openly discussed potential new challenges.

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl is reportedly considering multiple options. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He said: “Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.

"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.

"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."

Last month, he told assembled members of the press: “I think the chairman of the club knows my decision. I think this is important, the club knows what it is in my mind.