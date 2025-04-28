Southampton next manager: Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl and Huddersfield Town hero 'in the frame'
The Saints have four dead rubbers left to play in the Premier League, with their relegation having already been confirmed.
Planning for life back in the Championship is already underway and two familiar faces with experience of the second tier are thought to be in the running.
According to talkSPORT, Owls boss Rohl and former Terriers promotion-winner Wagner are among those being eyed by the struggling Saints.
Rohl is set to lead Wednesday into their Championship finale against Watford this weekend, but there are serious doubts over his future.
He has not publicly committed his future to the Owls and his recent comments about the club knowing the decision he has made failed to quell speculation.
Wagner, meanwhile, has been out of work since he was dismissed by Norwich City at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.
A revered figure at the John Smith’s Stadium, the former USA international led Huddersfield to the Premier League in 2017.
He was recently linked with the LA Galaxy job, but appears to be on the Southampton radar. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, currently in charge of Coventry City, has also been linked with the post.
Southampton appear to be covering all bases, with the report also claiming the club have met with Lens boss Will Still and former Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay.
The Saints are currently under the control of interim head coach Simon Rusk, who was handed the reins following the departure of Ivan Juric.
