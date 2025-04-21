Huddersfield Town hero and former Norwich City boss 'under consideration' for LA Galaxy job
The 53-year-old has been out of work for the entirety of the current campaign, having been axed by Norwich City following the conclusion of their 2023/24 season.
There has been tentative speculation regarding potential destinations for Wagner, but he has not yet secured a return to management.
According to Mail Online, he could potentially make a comeback in the MLS with LA Galaxy. Reports have indicated their current boss, Greg Vanney, is under pressure amid a run of dismal form.
Wagner could reportedly be in contention for the role if Vanney is axed, with LA Galaxy believed to be mulling over the best course of action.
Despite being born in Germany, Wagner represented the USA at international level as a player.
As a manager, he cut his teeth with a successful spell in charge of Borussia Dortmund’s second-string side. Four years with Huddersfield followed and featured a historic promotion to the Premier League.
Ventures in Germany and Switzerland with Schalke 04 and Young Boys were next for Wagner before he returned to England with Norwich.
He steered the Canaries into the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs, but could not topple Leeds United to book a place at Wembley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.