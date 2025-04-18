'Such a special place' - Huddersfield Town hero shares touching message after return with Cambridge United

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 22:29 BST
Huddersfield Town cult hero Elias Kachunga has shared a touching message following his return to the John Smith’s Stadium as a Cambridge United player.

The 32-year-old spent four years with the Terriers, establishing himself as a firm favourite among supporters.

He helped fire the club to promotion from the Championship as a loanee in 2017, later making his move permanent and representing the Terriers in the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He returned to his old haunt in Cambridge colours today (April 18), helping the U’s secure a 2-1 victory.

Elias Kachunga remains popular among Huddersfield Town supporters. Elias Kachunga remains popular among Huddersfield Town supporters.
Elias Kachunga remains popular among Huddersfield Town supporters. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The home fans gave Kachunga a fantastic reception and he made his way over to applaud them following the full-time whistle.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Kachunga said: “Massive three points, unbelievable away support, we keep believing. Thank you for travelling up.

“Thank you also to the Huddersfield supporters, what an experience for me personally. Such a special place for me to come back to and to receive this reception was amazing. Once a Terrier, always a Terrier.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Elias Kachunga represented Huddersfield Town in the top flight. Elias Kachunga represented Huddersfield Town in the top flight.
Elias Kachunga represented Huddersfield Town in the top flight. | IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

The forward left Huddersfield in the summer of 2020, spending a year in South Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday.

A stint at Bolton Wanderers followed his Owls exit, before Cambridge secured his services in 2023. He has since amassed 83 appearances for the club, notching 12 goals.

MORE: Huddersfield Town sack sporting director Mark Cartwright

Related topics:EFL Championship

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice