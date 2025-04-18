'Such a special place' - Huddersfield Town hero shares touching message after return with Cambridge United
The 32-year-old spent four years with the Terriers, establishing himself as a firm favourite among supporters.
He helped fire the club to promotion from the Championship as a loanee in 2017, later making his move permanent and representing the Terriers in the Premier League.
He returned to his old haunt in Cambridge colours today (April 18), helping the U’s secure a 2-1 victory.
The home fans gave Kachunga a fantastic reception and he made his way over to applaud them following the full-time whistle.
In a post shared on social media platform X, Kachunga said: “Massive three points, unbelievable away support, we keep believing. Thank you for travelling up.
“Thank you also to the Huddersfield supporters, what an experience for me personally. Such a special place for me to come back to and to receive this reception was amazing. Once a Terrier, always a Terrier.”
The forward left Huddersfield in the summer of 2020, spending a year in South Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday.
A stint at Bolton Wanderers followed his Owls exit, before Cambridge secured his services in 2023. He has since amassed 83 appearances for the club, notching 12 goals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.