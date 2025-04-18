Huddersfield Town cult hero Elias Kachunga has shared a touching message following his return to the John Smith’s Stadium as a Cambridge United player.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old spent four years with the Terriers, establishing himself as a firm favourite among supporters.

He helped fire the club to promotion from the Championship as a loanee in 2017, later making his move permanent and representing the Terriers in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to his old haunt in Cambridge colours today (April 18), helping the U’s secure a 2-1 victory.

Elias Kachunga remains popular among Huddersfield Town supporters. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The home fans gave Kachunga a fantastic reception and he made his way over to applaud them following the full-time whistle.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Kachunga said: “Massive three points, unbelievable away support, we keep believing. Thank you for travelling up.

“Thank you also to the Huddersfield supporters, what an experience for me personally. Such a special place for me to come back to and to receive this reception was amazing. Once a Terrier, always a Terrier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elias Kachunga represented Huddersfield Town in the top flight. | IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

The forward left Huddersfield in the summer of 2020, spending a year in South Yorkshire with Sheffield Wednesday.