Huddersfield Town sack sporting director Mark Cartwright

Huddersfield Town have sacked sporting director Mark Cartwright.

The 52-year-old has been under increasing pressure in his second season with the Terriers, who look all but certain to have missed their target of promotion this season.

Huddersfield’s 2-1 defeat at home to relegation-threatened Cambridge United has left them five points adrift of the League One promotion places with only three matches remaining. Cartwright was not at the game.

Owner/chairman Kevin Nagle had told the team he expected promotion this season but it now looks all-but impossible.

Friday’s result was met with boos at the final whistle, as well of chants of “You’re not fit to wear the shirt!” during the game.

The Terriers are without a head coach after the sacking of Michael Duff. Academy manager Jon Worthington has been put in interim charge until the end of the season, but has won just two of his first seven matches in charge, with his players seemingly going through the motions.

Even before the defeat to Cambridge, owner/chairman Kevin Nagle had promised “lots of changes” this season as the West Yorkshire side look to belatedly reset after last season’s relegation from the Championship.

“Undergoing a full review of our sporting operations ahead of another important summer for the club, we have made the difficult decision to relieve Mark of his duties with immediate effect,” said the club’s chief executive, Jake Edwards.

SACKED: Mark Cartwright (left, alongside chairman/owner Kevin Nagle) has been dismissed by Huddersfield Town' (Image; Bruce Rollinson)

“Retaining the full support of the chairman, our collective efforts will be focussed on completing a positive summer of activity both on and off the field, allowing us to head into the 2025/26 season with a renewed belief and confidence in all departments.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Mark for his efforts during his time at Huddersfield Town and wish him the very best for the future.”

Cartwright was a key appointment in Nagle’s first summer in charge of the club, and recruitment has been a big part of his job.

The Terriers signed two strikers, Dion Charles and Joe Taylor, in January, to try to revive their play-off hopes but Charles is yet to score for the club and Taylor has only fund the net twice.

Worthington was the fifth head coach on Cartwright’s watch.