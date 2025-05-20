Middlesbrough academy graduate and ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City winger released months after move
The 32-year-old is a graduate of the Boro academy and went on to make 77 appearances for the club at first-team level.
He was also loaned to Bradford as part of his development at the Riverside but is best-known for his time at Wednesday, for whom he featured for on 230 occasions.
Wycombe Wanderers brought the wideman on board in February and he featured for the Chairboys in their ultimately unsuccessful League One promotion push.
After just 15 outings for the club, he has been freed to seek pastures new.
Wycombe Wanderers release Adam Reach
Wycombe’s chief football officer Dan Rice said: “We’d like to extend our sincere gratitude to the 10 players who are leaving us this summer, along with the five loan players who have made a real impact during their time with us.
“During the planning stages for a new season, difficult decisions need to be made and it is with a heavy heart that we part ways with players who’ve given everything for the club and rightly earned the respect and admiration of their team-mates and the supporters.
“Adam was a really useful and versatile addition to the squad in January and performed well in the games he played,.
“We wish them all the very best for the future and hope our paths cross again, and above all, we hope they can reflect on their time with Wycombe Wanderers with fond memories.”
Adam Reach back in free agent uncertainty
Prior to his move to Adams Park, Reach had been unattached since the end of the 2023/24 season. West Bromwich Albion decided he was surplus to requirements but finding a fresh challenge proved tough for the former England youth international.
He trained with Swansea City and was linked with Carlisle United, but moves to either club failed to materialise.
Speaking in October, he said: "I'd go down, I'd go sideways, I'd go everywhere. The whole world is an option for me right now.
“I think I'm just shy of 400 games in the Championship, but I'm not naive enough to think that I deserve to be in the Championship just because I've played there for the last 10 years or whatever.
"If there's an opportunity that comes up pretty much anywhere, I'd jump at the chance. I'm quite lean and naturally fit. Apart from last season when I tore my quad, I've never had any major injuries. In my opinion, I could play for another six, seven, eight years minimum. I just need someone to pick up the phone."