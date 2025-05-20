Former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Bradford City winger Adam Reach is back on the free agent market.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old is a graduate of the Boro academy and went on to make 77 appearances for the club at first-team level.

He was also loaned to Bradford as part of his development at the Riverside but is best-known for his time at Wednesday, for whom he featured for on 230 occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wycombe Wanderers brought the wideman on board in February and he featured for the Chairboys in their ultimately unsuccessful League One promotion push.

Adam Reach represented Sheffield Wednesday between 2016 and 2021. | George Wood/Getty Images

After just 15 outings for the club, he has been freed to seek pastures new.

Wycombe Wanderers release Adam Reach

Wycombe’s chief football officer Dan Rice said: “We’d like to extend our sincere gratitude to the 10 players who are leaving us this summer, along with the five loan players who have made a real impact during their time with us.

“During the planning stages for a new season, difficult decisions need to be made and it is with a heavy heart that we part ways with players who’ve given everything for the club and rightly earned the respect and admiration of their team-mates and the supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adam was a really useful and versatile addition to the squad in January and performed well in the games he played,.

“We wish them all the very best for the future and hope our paths cross again, and above all, we hope they can reflect on their time with Wycombe Wanderers with fond memories.”

Adam Reach made 15 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers. | Jasper Wax/Getty Images

Adam Reach back in free agent uncertainty

Prior to his move to Adams Park, Reach had been unattached since the end of the 2023/24 season. West Bromwich Albion decided he was surplus to requirements but finding a fresh challenge proved tough for the former England youth international.

He trained with Swansea City and was linked with Carlisle United, but moves to either club failed to materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in October, he said: "I'd go down, I'd go sideways, I'd go everywhere. The whole world is an option for me right now.

“I think I'm just shy of 400 games in the Championship, but I'm not naive enough to think that I deserve to be in the Championship just because I've played there for the last 10 years or whatever.