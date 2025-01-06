Former Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Bradford City winger Adam Reach is reportedly in talks with Carlisle United.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since the end of the 2023/24 season, when he was released by West Bromwich Albion.

He had a spell training with Swansea City earlier in the campaign but did not win a contract with the Wales-based side.

It now appears he could drop into League Two, with Football League World claiming Carlisle are in discussions about bringing Reach on board.

Adam Reach made over 200 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday between 2016 and 2021. | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

While he may not have seen any action this season, Reach would arguably be a major coup for the Cumbrians.

A move to the club would also reunite Reach with his former Wednesday teammate Kadeem Harris, who joined Carlisle in November.

Reach started his career at Middlesbrough, making 77 appearances for the club between 2011 and 2016. During his time at the Riverside, he was loaned out to Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Bradford and Preston North End.

Wednesday signed the winger on a permanent deal in 2016 and he spent five years at Hillsborough, scoring 24 goals in 230 appearances before linking up with West Brom.

Adam Reach joined West Bromwich Albion after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. | Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

He said: "I'd go down, I'd go sideways, I'd go everywhere. The whole world is an option for me right now.

“I think I'm just shy of 400 games in the Championship, but I'm not naive enough to think that I deserve to be in the Championship just because I've played there for the last 10 years or whatever.

