Former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Brentford midfielder makes return to EFL after three-year absence
The 31-year-old departed Hillsborough at the end of the 2020/21 season, which ended in relegation to League One for the Owls.
He sought pastures new in Ukraine with Metalist Kharkiv, but left for Turkey amid an escalation in the Russo-Ukrainian War.
After spells with four Turkish clubs, Harris returned to England in the summer and was part of the free agent squad assembled by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).
He then started training with Carlisle United and put pen to paper on a short-term deal with the League Two outfit over the weekend.
The midfielder was also given his debut for the club, being introduced from the bench in a 1-0 win over Salford City. It marked his first competitive appearance in the EFL since May 2021, when Sheffield Wednesday drew with Derby County.
Before the game, Carlisle boss Mike Williamson said: "He brings experience and quality to the group. Giving us that pace and explosive power we’re after, capable of hurting teams. We're really pleased to have him on board."
Harris first moved to South Yorkshire years before his arrival at Hillsborough, spending time on loan at Barnsley while on the fringes at Cardiff City. He also counts Wycombe Wanderers and Brentford among his former clubs.
