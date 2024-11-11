Former Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley midfielder Kadeem Harris is back in English football after three years away.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old departed Hillsborough at the end of the 2020/21 season, which ended in relegation to League One for the Owls.

He sought pastures new in Ukraine with Metalist Kharkiv, but left for Turkey amid an escalation in the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spells with four Turkish clubs, Harris returned to England in the summer and was part of the free agent squad assembled by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Kadeem Harris spent two years at Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

He then started training with Carlisle United and put pen to paper on a short-term deal with the League Two outfit over the weekend.

The midfielder was also given his debut for the club, being introduced from the bench in a 1-0 win over Salford City. It marked his first competitive appearance in the EFL since May 2021, when Sheffield Wednesday drew with Derby County.

Before the game, Carlisle boss Mike Williamson said: "He brings experience and quality to the group. Giving us that pace and explosive power we’re after, capable of hurting teams. We're really pleased to have him on board."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad