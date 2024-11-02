Former Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Brentford winger seals return to English football as 'deal' secured
The 31-year-old has been away from English football since 2021, when he left Sheffield Wednesday after 88 appearances for the Owls.
Harris moved to Turkey after a spell in Ukraine, but has recently been training with League Two outfit Carlisle. Over the summer, he had been involved with the PFA’s free agent squad programme.
According to reporter Pete O’Rourke, Harris has agreed to join the Cumbrians on a deal running until January.
Carlisle boss Mike Williamson had already signalled his intention to bring Harris on board, hailing the versatile figure as a player with “quality”.
He told the News and Star: “We’re working on it. He's been in this week and he's done really well. He's got the experience, he's got quality and we’re working hard on it now - he’s somebody that we would love to bring in.
“As far as his experience goes, he's already had a bit of an impact with the lads, which is good. Hopefully we can get something sorted as soon as possible.”
“He can play number eight, number ten, he can play wing-back. He carries the ball really well, so he'll just support us carrying the ball at the pitch and give us that quality and hopefully enter in the final third.”
Harris also counts Barnsley among his former clubs, having been loaned to both the Reds and Brentford in the early stages of his time at Cardiff City.