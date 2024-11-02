Former Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley winger Kadeem Harris has reportedly joined Carlisle United on a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old has been away from English football since 2021, when he left Sheffield Wednesday after 88 appearances for the Owls.

Harris moved to Turkey after a spell in Ukraine, but has recently been training with League Two outfit Carlisle. Over the summer, he had been involved with the PFA’s free agent squad programme.

According to reporter Pete O’Rourke, Harris has agreed to join the Cumbrians on a deal running until January.

Carlisle boss Mike Williamson had already signalled his intention to bring Harris on board, hailing the versatile figure as a player with “quality”.

Kadeem Harris made 88 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday before departing in 2021. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

He told the News and Star: “We’re working on it. He's been in this week and he's done really well. He's got the experience, he's got quality and we’re working hard on it now - he’s somebody that we would love to bring in.

“As far as his experience goes, he's already had a bit of an impact with the lads, which is good. Hopefully we can get something sorted as soon as possible.”

“He can play number eight, number ten, he can play wing-back. He carries the ball really well, so he'll just support us carrying the ball at the pitch and give us that quality and hopefully enter in the final third.”