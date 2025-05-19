Aston Villa prodigy Triston Rowe has reportedly emerged as a loan target for Sheffield Wednesday.

There is plenty of uncertainty at Hillsborough, with the future of manager Danny Rohl up in the air amid intense speculation.

However, the upcoming summer transfer window will be crucial for the Owls if they are to build on the foundations laid by Rohl since his appointment in October 2023.

According to Football Insider, the Owls have enquired about the possibility of borrowing Rowe from Villa for the duration of the 2025/26 campaign.

Triston Rowe has featured regularly for Aston Villa at youth level. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers are also said to be interested after missing out on a place in the Championship play-offs.

Trsiston Rowe’s career so far

A right-back by trade, Rowe is just 18 and has starred for Villa at under-18 and under-21 level. He has not yet managed a senior debut, but is considered an exciting prospect at Villa Park.

He has represented England at youth level and a loan move to the EFL could be incredibly beneficial for his development.

The defender was recently included in England’s squad for the UEFA European Under-19 Championship, alongside teammate Kadan Young.

Aston Villa's Triston Rowe is an England under-19 international. | Ricardo Nascimento/Getty Images for DFB

Blackburn have made a habit of targeting Three Lions prospects for loan moves in recent years and have enjoyed the services of players such as Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton.

Sheffield Wednesday’s use of the loan system

Brighton & Hove Albion’s James Beadle may have lost his place between the Hillsborough sticks towards the end of the season, but still offered plenty across his two loan spells in S6.

Ibrahim Cissoko was drafted in on loan from Toulouse in February, but it did not work out for the former Plymouth Argyle man.

Wednesday cannot compete with the Championship’s elite when it comes to finances, therefore shrewd moves in the loan market are crucial.