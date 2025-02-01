Sheffield Wednesday confirm signing of Blackburn Rovers-linked winger following Plymouth Argyle exit
The 21-year-old has swapped loan clubs, with his time at Plymouth Argyle having been cut short to facilitate his move to Yorkshire.
Cissoko, a Netherlands under-21 international, will remain at Hillsborough until the end of the current campaign.
He has become the club’s second recruit of the winter window, following experienced midfielder Stuart Armstrong through the door.
Speaking to Wednesday’s official website, Cissoko said: “I am very happy and excited to start. This is a fantastic place.
“Hillsborough is a great stadium – I was here for the first game of the season and the atmosphere was great, which is important for me.
“I never heard so much noise in a stadium in my life, it was something special. I have played in some special stadiums and I never heard this kind of noise…my eardrums!”
Cissoko has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, but a move to Ewood Park failed to materialise.
He has made 13 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring three goals and registering one assist.
The winger said: “I hope this will be exciting for the fans. The way they play attacking football, the style of the coach, this will suit my game. I play down the left and also the right, I like to take my man on, create assists and score goals.
“I have played in three leagues now and I really like the Championship so I look forward to the next weeks and months.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.