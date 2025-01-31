Sheffield Wednesday have been credited with interest in Plymouth Argyle’s on-loan winger Ibrahim Cissoko.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, who has been capped by the Netherlands at youth level, joined Plymouth on loan from Toulouse in the summer.

He made an impressive start to life at Home Park before facing a lengthy period on the sidelines due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wideman has been welcomed back into the fold in recent weeks, although there have been doubts cast upon his future at the club.

Ibrahim Cissoko joined Plymouth Argyle on loan in the summer window. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a swoop and Pilgrims boss Miron Muslic has done little to allay fears regarding an early recall.

When asked whether Cissoko was training ahead of the club’s clash with West Bromwich Albion, Muslic said: "Let's see, I cannot confirm this."

According to The Star, the former NEC Nijmegen prospect is of interest to Wednesday as they look to bolster their ranks in the final days of the winter window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is hoping to see his ranks bolstered before the end of the window. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Toulouse are believed to be giving thought to a recall, with a loan move to another Championship club potentially on the cards.

Wednesday recently secured their first signing of the current window, recruiting experienced midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps.