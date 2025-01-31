Sheffield Wednesday credited with interest in Plymouth Argyle winger also eyed by Blackburn Rovers
The 21-year-old, who has been capped by the Netherlands at youth level, joined Plymouth on loan from Toulouse in the summer.
He made an impressive start to life at Home Park before facing a lengthy period on the sidelines due to injury.
The wideman has been welcomed back into the fold in recent weeks, although there have been doubts cast upon his future at the club.
Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a swoop and Pilgrims boss Miron Muslic has done little to allay fears regarding an early recall.
When asked whether Cissoko was training ahead of the club’s clash with West Bromwich Albion, Muslic said: "Let's see, I cannot confirm this."
According to The Star, the former NEC Nijmegen prospect is of interest to Wednesday as they look to bolster their ranks in the final days of the winter window.
Toulouse are believed to be giving thought to a recall, with a loan move to another Championship club potentially on the cards.
Wednesday recently secured their first signing of the current window, recruiting experienced midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps.
The Owls have also been linked with defender Ryo Hatsuse, who has spent time training with Rohl’s squad.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.