Hull City, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship counterparts Plymouth Argyle have appointed a new head coach.

The search for a successor was commenced immediately and the Pilgrims have made a left-field appointment in an effort to retain their Championship status.

Miron Muslic is the man who has been tasked with lifting Plymouth from the foot of the Championship and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

He was most recently in charge of Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge, who he led to European qualification.

Miron Muslic has been unveiled as Plymouth Argyle's new head coach. | KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett said: "Miron had a clear vision of how he wanted to take Argyle forward and showed a depth of tactical awareness that made it clear exactly how he wanted the team to set up and play.

“He comes with glowing reviews from his time at Cercle Brugge where he took a team from a lowly league position to European football which is no mean feat.

“I want to welcome him to the club and look forward to seeing him have an immediate impact on the team.”