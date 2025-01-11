Hull City, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's Championship counterparts appoint new head coach
Plymouth Argyle recently announced the departure of Premier League legend Wayne Rooney by mutual consent, with his appointment having failed to work out.
The search for a successor was commenced immediately and the Pilgrims have made a left-field appointment in an effort to retain their Championship status.
Miron Muslic is the man who has been tasked with lifting Plymouth from the foot of the Championship and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.
He was most recently in charge of Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge, who he led to European qualification.
Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett said: "Miron had a clear vision of how he wanted to take Argyle forward and showed a depth of tactical awareness that made it clear exactly how he wanted the team to set up and play.
“He comes with glowing reviews from his time at Cercle Brugge where he took a team from a lowly league position to European football which is no mean feat.
“I want to welcome him to the club and look forward to seeing him have an immediate impact on the team.”
Muslic is set to watch Plymouth’s FA Cup clash with Brentford from the stands before officially taking charge.
