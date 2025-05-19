Sheffield Wednesday's Southampton and Leicester City-linked Danny Rohl 'considering options' as update emerges

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 19th May 2025, 09:16 BST
Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is thought to be considering multiple options amid ongoing uncertainty over his future.

The 36-year-old has impressed in his first role as a manager, revitalising Wednesday against the backdrop of off-field turbulence.

He steered the Owls to safety in his first campaign at the helm before flirting with a play-off push in second season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, there is an overriding expectation among the Hillsborough faithful that Rohl has taken charge of Wednesday for the final time.

According to The Athletic, Rohl is considering a number of his options while he technically remains in post at S6.

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl is reportedly considering multiple options.placeholder image
Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl is reportedly considering multiple options. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Southampton, Leicester City and Danny Rohl’s other potential options

Championship-bound Southampton were linked with Rohl back in December, when they relieved Russell Martin of his duties.

The job ended up going to Ivan Juric, who has since been jettisoned as a result of his failure to drag the Saints to safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to The Guardian, Southampton have held talks with Will Still and Tom Cleverley over their vacancy. However, Rohl is said to still be in the running.

Leicester are also heading back to the second tier after a dismal campaign and there is uncertainty surrounding the future of head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy. Rohl is among those to have been linked with the Foxes gig.

The German has also been reported to be a potential target for RB Leipzig, while Fulham and Crystal Palace are said to have him in their sights with speculation surrounding their current bosses.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Dany Rohl has been linked with an array of clubs. placeholder image
Sheffield Wednesday boss Dany Rohl has been linked with an array of clubs. | George Wood/Getty Images

Danny Rohl’s indicative comments on Sheffield Wednesday future

Speaking to Kicker earlier this month, Rohl strongly hinted at a move away from Hillsborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.

"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.

"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."

What next for Sheffield Wednesday if Danny Rohl departs?

The Owls will face a challenging summer if Rohl does indeed seek pastures new. Wednesday’s squad is hardly among the Championship’s most star-studded and will need strengthening if it is to kick on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Arguably more importantly, the club must look to attract a manager capable of overseeing improvement without the benefit of seemingly limitless financial resources.

In March, it was reported Wednesday were lining up current assistant Henrik Pedersen as a successor.

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl linked with surprise move

Related topics:SouthamptonLeicester CityDanny Rohl
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice