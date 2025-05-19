Sheffield Wednesday's Southampton and Leicester City-linked Danny Rohl 'considering options' as update emerges
The 36-year-old has impressed in his first role as a manager, revitalising Wednesday against the backdrop of off-field turbulence.
He steered the Owls to safety in his first campaign at the helm before flirting with a play-off push in second season.
However, there is an overriding expectation among the Hillsborough faithful that Rohl has taken charge of Wednesday for the final time.
According to The Athletic, Rohl is considering a number of his options while he technically remains in post at S6.
Southampton, Leicester City and Danny Rohl’s other potential options
Championship-bound Southampton were linked with Rohl back in December, when they relieved Russell Martin of his duties.
The job ended up going to Ivan Juric, who has since been jettisoned as a result of his failure to drag the Saints to safety.
According to The Guardian, Southampton have held talks with Will Still and Tom Cleverley over their vacancy. However, Rohl is said to still be in the running.
Leicester are also heading back to the second tier after a dismal campaign and there is uncertainty surrounding the future of head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy. Rohl is among those to have been linked with the Foxes gig.
The German has also been reported to be a potential target for RB Leipzig, while Fulham and Crystal Palace are said to have him in their sights with speculation surrounding their current bosses.
Danny Rohl’s indicative comments on Sheffield Wednesday future
Speaking to Kicker earlier this month, Rohl strongly hinted at a move away from Hillsborough.
"Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.
"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.
"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."
What next for Sheffield Wednesday if Danny Rohl departs?
The Owls will face a challenging summer if Rohl does indeed seek pastures new. Wednesday’s squad is hardly among the Championship’s most star-studded and will need strengthening if it is to kick on.
Arguably more importantly, the club must look to attract a manager capable of overseeing improvement without the benefit of seemingly limitless financial resources.
In March, it was reported Wednesday were lining up current assistant Henrik Pedersen as a successor.