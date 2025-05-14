Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl linked with surprise move in potential Southampton and Leicester City blow
The 36-year-old appears to be on the verge of leaving Hillsborough, having intensified speculation with indicative comments on his future.
He has spoken of his time as Owls boss in the past tense and insisted owner Dejphon Chansiri is aware of the decision he has made on his future.
Championship-bound clubs Southampton and Leicester City have both been linked with Rohl, as have Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.
There has also been talk of admiring glances from Fulham and Crystal Palace, who are facing uncertainty regarding the positions of their own managers.
According to Sky Sports, Rohl could potentially be in the frame to replace Philippe Clement at the Ibrox helm.
Rangers axed Clement earlier this year before handing the reins to Barry Ferguson on a temporary basis.
A clutch of names have been linked with the Scottish giants, including former Barnsley defender Rob Edwards and ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O’Neil.
Rohl has spoken of his top flight ambitions and while the Scottish Premiership is not among Europe’s most glamorous divisions, there would be the opportunity to challenge for a title.
European football may also appeal to Rohl, who took on his first role as a manager when he was appointed by Wednesday in October 2023.
Speaking last week, Rohl told Kicker: "Personally, I had a fantastic time at Sheffield Wednesday. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’d like to work at the highest possible level with the best players in the near future.
"And the Bundesliga is, of course, a consideration. My situation in Sheffield is unofficially relatively clear.
"There’s a clear agreement with the owner about how I envision my future. Unfortunately, I can’t go into detail about that right now."