Former Barnsley defender Rob Edwards and ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O’Neil are being considered for the Rangers job, according to a report.

Phillippe Clement was sacked by the Scottish giants in February and instead of hiring an immediate replacement, the club handed Barry Ferguson the reins as caretaker boss.

The long wait for news on a permanent successor has intensified speculation and an array of names have been linked with the post.

The Telegraph have claimed both Edwards and O’Neil are under consideration, along with former Southampton head coach Russell Martin.

Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers are said to have assembled a longlist that reaches double figures and features former Gers boss Steven Gerrard, as well as foreign candidates.

Celtic have ran away with the Scottish Premiership title and the Rangers hierarchy will be determined to ensure the gap is closed next season. In order to do so, they will need to make the right managerial appointment.

Edwards was last employed by Luton Town, who he led to the Premier League but was unable to keep in the top flight.

Former Barnsley defender Rob Edwards was last employed by Luton Town. | David Rogers/Getty Images

The Hatters struggled upon their return to the Championship and Edwards paid for the nosedive with his job.

He was replaced at the helm by Matt Bloomfield, who could not prevent Luton sliding into League One.