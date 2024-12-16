Pressure has been mounting on O’Neil for weeks and a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town proved to be the final straw for the Wolves hierarchy. He was axed over the weekend, with his backroom team also moving on.

Wolves were not the only club to wield the axe yesterday (December 15), with Southampton and Oxford United also opting to pull the trigger. Bristol Rovers followed this morning (December 16), dismissing former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor.

A statement issued by Wolves read: “Wolves have parted company with head coach Gary O’Neil and his backroom staff. O’Neil arrived at Molineux just three days before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, taking on a significant challenge and ultimately guiding the Old Gold to a successful campaign.

“During his first season at the helm, Wolves beat Manchester City and won impressively at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as rivals West Bromwich Albion during a journey to the FA Cup quarter-finals.”

The club’s chairman Jeff Shi said: “We’re very grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication and hard work during his time at the club, and we wish him and his team the best of luck for the future.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to succeed O’Neil as Wolves boss.