Oxford’s decision was arguably the most surprising, with the U’s punching above their weight outside the Championship relegation zone. Buckingham was a popular figure among fans too, having led the club to promotion from League One last season.

A club statement read: “Oxford United can confirm that Des Buckingham has left his role as men’s first-team head coach. Des was appointed in November 2023 and led the club to promotion to the Championship at the end of the 2023/24 season.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Des for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. The appointment of a new head coach will be confirmed in due course.”

