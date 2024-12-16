Oxford United next manager: Former Sheffield United, Barnsley and Bradford City men among early frontrunners

Former Sheffield United, Barnsley and Bradford City men are among the early frontrunners to succeed Des Buckingham as Oxford United boss.

It was an eventful weekend in English football, as Oxford, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers all parted ways with their respective managers. Bristol Rovers have since followed, relieving former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor of his duties.

Oxford’s decision was arguably the most surprising, with the U’s punching above their weight outside the Championship relegation zone. Buckingham was a popular figure among fans too, having led the club to promotion from League One last season.

A club statement read: “Oxford United can confirm that Des Buckingham has left his role as men’s first-team head coach. Des was appointed in November 2023 and led the club to promotion to the Championship at the end of the 2023/24 season.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Des for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. The appointment of a new head coach will be confirmed in due course.”

Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to replace Buckingham as Oxford’s head coach.

1. Frontrunners for Oxford United job

40/1

2. 16. Rob Page

40/1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

33/1

3. 15. Dave Challinor

33/1 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

33/1

4. 14. David Moyes

33/1 Photo: Henry Browne/Getty Images

