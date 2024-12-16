Bristol Rovers next manager: Ex-Middlesbrough, Bradford City, Oxford United and Blackpool men among frontrunners

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:09 BST
Figures known to fans of Middlesbrough and Bradford City are among the frontrunners for the Bristol Rovers job.

It was a hectic weekend of managerial changes in the English football pyramid and Bristol Rovers were among those to pull the trigger. Former Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor was the man relieved of his duties after just over a year in charge.

He has left with the Gas sat 20th in the League One table and his assistant, Wayne Carlisle, has also been dismissed.

A club statement read: “Bristol Rovers FC can confirm that manager Matt Taylor and assistant manager Wayne Carlisle have been relieved of their first-team duties.

“The club would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Matt and Wayne for all their hard work during their time with Bristol Rovers, and we wish them both every success in their respective future careers.

“David Horseman and Lee Cattermole will take interim responsibility for first-team football duties while the club undertakes a thorough recruitment process for a new first-team manager.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners for the Bristol Rovers gig.

A look at the early frontrunners for the vacant Bristol Rovers job.

1. Frontrunners for Bristol Rovers job

A look at the early frontrunners for the vacant Bristol Rovers job. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

2. 12. Matt Gray

16/1 Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

3. 11. Robbie Savage

16/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo Sales
14/1

4. 10. Mat Sadler

14/1 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Matt TaylorBristol RoversOxford UnitedBlackpool
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice