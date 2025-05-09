Former Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley midfielder Gary Gardner has left Cambridge United after failing to make a single appearance for the club.

The 32-year-old appeared to be a coup for the League One club when he penned a two-year deal at the Abbey Stadium last summer.

He had agreed terms after six years at Birmingham City and had never played at a level lower than the Championship.

However, Gardner has been plagued by injury and did not appear once for the U’s across the 2024/25 campaign.

Gary Gardner represented Barnsley during the 2017/18 campaign. | Tony Johnson

His deal has now ended prematurely, with a mutual agreement to end his stay having been struck.

Cambridge’s director of football Mark Bonner said: “Gary joined us last summer with great potential, and it’s disappointing for all parties that things haven’t worked out as we had hoped.

“Despite the setbacks, Gary has always shown professionalism and we are grateful to him for his efforts.

“After thoughtful discussions, we’ve mutually agreed to part ways. It’s a situation that didn’t unfold as planned, but feel this is best way forward for all involved. We wish him the very best for the future.”

A product of Aston Villa’s academy, Gardner made his Premier League debut in December 2011 and was capped by England at various youth levels.

Gary Gardner started his career at Aston Villa. | Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While cutting his teeth at Villa Park, he was loaned to Wednesday and Barnsley as well as Coventry City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Birmingham.

He is the younger brother of Craig Gardner, who is currently employed as Birmingham’s director of football.

