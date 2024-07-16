Former Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday loanee Gary Gardner has been reunited with Garry Monk at Cambridge United.

The well-travelled midfielder midfielder worked under U’s boss Monk at Birmingham City and was a regular fixture for the Blues over the course of the 2018/19 campaign.

His exploits on loan led to a permanent move and he was on the books at St Andrew’s until the recent expiry of his contract. League One outfit Cambridge have drafted the 32-year-old in on a two-year deal.

After putting pan to paper, Gardner said: “It’s a fresh start for me and I am really looking forward to getting started. Working with the manager again was a big thing for me - I know what he can get out of me and I know what he can do for the team.

Gary Gardner counts Barnsley among his former clubs. Image: Tony Johnson

“After speaking to him, Ben [Strang, sporting director] and Michael Morrison about the club, it seems like a really exciting time to be joining and I am looking forward to playing my part in that.”

Gardner started his career with Aston Villa and was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday while cutting his teeth in the Midlands. His second move to Yorkshire materialised in 2017, when Villa sent him to Barnsley for a temporary spell.

Monk said: “Gary is a signing that has real pedigree and I am delighted to welcome him to the club. He brings excellent quality as a player but also as a character to add to the dressing room.